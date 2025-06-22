Texas man kills parents in separate counties, wounds deputy before suicide

article

The Brief A man is believed to have killed his mother in Harris County, then his father in Leon County. The suspect shot a deputy and a dog in Leon County before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deputy is expected to survive; both incidents are under investigation by different agencies.



Authorities believe a man killed his mother in Harris County, then traveled to Leon County where he fatally shot his father, wounded a deputy, and then killed himself after also shooting a dog.

Initial Discovery in Harris County

Timeline:

The events began on Saturday evening, just after 8:30 p.m., when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a welfare check in the 11700 block of Hillbrook in Harris County. There, they discovered a woman dead from at least one gunshot wound. DPS then notified the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which dispatched homicide detectives.

During their investigation, authorities learned the deceased woman was the mother of a man involved in a separate shooting and standoff in Leon County.

Leon County Standoff and Fatalities

In Leon County, a law enforcement officer was shot twice by the barricaded suspect. Tactical teams later entered the residence to find the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man's father was also found dead at the scene. Deputies believe the suspect shot a dog before taking his own life.

Investigation Continues in Both Counties

The officer who was shot is expected to survive, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Both scenes and shootings remain under investigation. The Harris County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the incident in Hillsbrook, while DPS will be the lead agency at the scene in Leon County.