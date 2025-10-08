Texas man gets 50 years for striking officer, leading 120 mph chase in drug bust

article

The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest. The charges stem from a June 2023 drug bust where he struck an officer with his vehicle and led police on a high-speed, 26-mile chase. The long sentence was influenced by the man’s extensive criminal history, which includes multiple prior vehicle pursuits and drug dealing convictions.



A Texas man who struck a police officer with his vehicle during a drug bust and led authorities on a high-speed chase was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on two felony charges.

Sentencing

What we know:

Shawn Gollihugh, 46, of Irving, received the concurrent sentences from Judge Patty Maginnis in the 435th District Court for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, a first-degree felony, and Evading Detention or Arrest with a Vehicle, a third-degree felony. A jury delivered the guilty verdict on Oct. 1, 2025.

The Crime

The backstory:

The trial, which began Sept. 30, focused on a June 28, 2023, incident where Gollihugh traveled to New Caney to purchase 12 kilograms of cocaine for $156,000. What Gollihugh didn't know was the seller was an undercover officer involved in a money laundering investigation.

When a tactical team moved in for the arrest, Gollihugh sped off in his vehicle, crashing into two law enforcement vehicles and pinning one officer between a door and door frame. The officer had minor injuries.

Gollihugh then led police on a 26-mile chase into Houston, reaching speeds up to 120 mph before crashing his car into a wall on I-45.

Criminal Record

In 1998, Gollihugh went to prison after he sold several pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover DEA agent in Irving, TX.

In 2018, Gollihugh was charged in Dallas with a drug dealing crime when he was caught with multiple drugs, hundreds of baggies, a digital scale, and over $2,000 in cash.

In 2020, Gollihugh led Plano police on another high-speed chase when he fled from a drug-dealing incident and also struck a police vehicle.

Ultimately, the evidence showed that Gollihugh had been prosecuted for at least four prior vehicle pursuits and nine prior drug dealing crimes.

What they're saying:

Chief Prosecutor Taylor Vanegas: "When you look up ‘career criminal’ in the encyclopedia, you’ll find a picture of Shawn Gollihugh. It’s fitting that this career criminal has finally received a career sentence."

Assistant District Attorney Madison Schrock: "For years, Shawn Gollihugh has been dealing drugs and running from police all across Texas, putting countless lives in danger—but that ended when he made the mistake of coming to Montgomery County."

District Attorney Brett Ligon: "Let me be clear: not here. Not now. Not ever. Our job is to keep Montgomery County safe and do our part for the State of Texas. If you endanger Texans, we won’t rest until you’re held to account."