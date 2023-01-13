Texas man accused of getting minor to send nude, sexually explicit images for payment

A Texas man is accused of persuading a minor to send him nude and sexually explicit images in exchange for payment, officials say.

The criminal complaint charges Fabian Vela, of McAllen, with coercion and enticement of a minor from around Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced.

He was taken into custody as he re-entered the United States at a port of entry in Hidalgo County on Thursday, and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning, officials say.

Vela allegedly used the messaging app WhatsApp and a cell phone to coerce and entice a minor. He is accused of persuading the minor to send him nude and sexually explicit images in exchange for payment, according to the charges.

Vela could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Officials say Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task force conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service and the San Juan Police Department.