The Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot has increased to an estimated annuitized value of $72 million for Monday night's drawing.

According to a release, the jackpot is the seventh largest in game history and the second-largest jackpot prize in North America and third largest in the world.

If you're the lucky winner in Monday night's drawing, the cash value will be worth an estimated $43.6 million.

"Sales over the last few days indicate that our players are excited to have another chance to play for the Lotto Texas jackpot tonight, which is one of the largest in game history and still among the largest in the world," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "As that excitement builds, so do lottery proceeds for public education in Texas. We know our players will be daydreaming about what they may do if they win that prize, and we’re looking forward to at least one person winning this enormous prize. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.