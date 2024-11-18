Texas looks into expansion of nuclear energy

The Brief A group studying the possible expansion of nuclear power in Texas released a report on Monday. 61 possible advanced nuclear reactor sites in Texas have been studied. ERCOT says electricity demand could nearly double in the next six years.



Governor Greg Abbott wants Texas to become a leader in nuclear power as the electricity demands on the state energy grid continue to grow.

Last year, Abbott told the Public Utility Commission of Texas to put together a group to study the feasibility of bringing more advanced nuclear reactors to Texas and lay out a plan for their use.

That report was released on Monday.

The report lays out recommendations for the Texas Legislature, including the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Authority and other measures to help cut through red tape for the creation of advanced nuclear energy.

One of the big reasons for developing nuclear power in Texas would be to keep up with the growing demand on the electrical grid.

ERCOT says electricity demand could nearly double in the next six years due, in part, to large users like cryptocurrency miners, oil and gas production and AI data centers.

Texas is already home to two nuclear power plants in Bay City and Glen Rose. The two plants were responsible for 10 percent of the energy on the ERCOT grid in 2022.

The group says there are 61 existing sites that have been evaluated and are ready for potential use. 21 of those sites are closing or recently closed coal sites.

The most likely candidates for advanced nuclear reactors included areas along the gulf coast, the Rio Grande Valley, the Houston area, Central Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The report specifically calls out the Houston area as an ‘energy island’ that needs a resilient energy source, "especially in hurricane season."

An analysis from the University of Texas at Austin's Bureau of Business Reasearch shows that investing in small modular reactors (SMR) could support 148,000 jobs and bring in $50.6 billion in new economic output.

"Texas is the energy capital of the world, and we are ready to be No. 1 in advanced nuclear power," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "By utilizing advanced nuclear energy, Texas will enhance the reliability of the state grid and provide affordable, dispatchable power to Texans across the state."