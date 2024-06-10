A new partnership to raise awareness of illegal machinegun conversion devices (MCDs) is led by a number of US attorneys from multiple Texas districts along with

Crime Stoppers.

"Operation Texas Kill Switch" is a statewide initiative targeting MCDs which are also known as "switches".

The "switches" slot into the butt of a gun and convert legal firearms into fully-automatic weapons allowing a shooter to fire dozens of rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

It is a federal crime to own a "switch" device.



As part of the partnership, local Crime Stopper programs will offer cash rewards for information that leads to the prosecution of those who possess switches or 3D printers that are used to manufacture them.

The program will run from now until Aug. 31. To date, "switches" have been used in numerous fatal shootings including at least one juvenile mass shooting and multiple police killings. In a press conference, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said there is a threat today due to the ease of conversion of a firearm into a machine gun.

The threat also poses a serious threat to communities and law enforcement. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said the initiative is aimed to identify and prosecute those criminals who posses the devices.Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, and anonymity is guaranteed by law. Information may also be submitted directly to ATF at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.