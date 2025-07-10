Expand / Collapse search

Texas flood: League City organization helps flood victims and first responders

By
Published  July 10, 2025 8:09pm CDT
League City
The Brief

    • American Legion in League City is collecting donations for flood victims and first responders in Central Texas.
    • Former League City Volunteer firefighter, Brad Perry, died in the Kerrville flood.
    • Perry's wife survived after being rescued and is recovering at a hospital.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - The devastation in Kerrville has hit close to home in League City. 

A former volunteer firefighter from the area lost his life, and now, the community is coming together to collect donations to help those impacted.

American Legion collecting donations

What they're saying:

"The minute this happened, we made phone calls to assess what the need was moving forward."

Luis Garcia of the American Legion post in League City said they jumped into action after seeing the devastation in Kerrville. 

They started collecting donations for flood victims and first responders, including non-perishable foods, clothes, diapers, toiletries, and other essentials.

"Another big item we need right now is bleach and disinfectant, anything for mold and mildew removal, tools, things of that nature," said Garcia, "anything you can think of that is needed to clean in a massive event like this."

The American Legion in League City is collecting donations from 10AM to 8PM every day, and they plan to make trips to Kerrville every two weeks. 

Former local volunteer firefighter didn't survive flood

What we know:

The community sadly lost one of its own in the flood. 

Brad Perry was a former League City volunteer firefighter. He was camping in his RV with his wife Tina when they were swept away in the floodwaters. His body was recovered Tuesday night. 

His wife was found in a tree after rescuers heard her screaming for help. She is recovering in the hospital.

The League City mayor, Nick Long, shared his condolences and said Perry’s selfless service to our community will not be forgotten. 

Garcia said it’s a tragic loss for the community.

"A lot of people are affected, have connections to the Hill Country - some local residents as well as some that were there visiting or on vacation. And it does it home here," Garcia said. "As a community, we want to make sure that people understand the American Legion answers the call in that case."

The Source: FOX 26 reporter Jillian Hartmann spoke with Luis Garcia of American Legion Post 554 in League City, Texas.

