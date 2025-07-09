Former League City volunteer firefighter dies in Texas floods, wife rescued from tree

article

The Brief Brad Perry, a former League City volunteer firefighter, has been confirmed dead after being swept away in Central Texas floodwaters. His wife, Tina Perry, was rescued from a tree and is recovering in the hospital. The death toll from the Central Texas flooding has risen to 118, with 5 girls from Camp Mystic still missing, and one counselor.



Brad Perry, 49, and his wife Tina were camping in their RV and were swept away in the floodwaters.

On Tuesday evening, family members reported that Brad's body had been recovered.

Brad was a former League City Volunteer Firefighter.

His wife, Tina, 52, was found in a tree after rescuers heard her screaming for help. She was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

Central Texas Flood

For the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas, as of July 9, the death toll stands at 118.

Related article

More than 170 people across the state are missing, including 160 from hard-hit Kerr County.

Kerr County officials say 95 people are deceased, including 36 children.

That is an increase of 8 people.

161 people are missing in the county, including five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

How you can help

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .