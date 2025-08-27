Texas House approves easy ivermectin access

The Brief The Texas House approved over-the-counter sales of Ivermectin at pharmacies. If passed by the State Senate and signed by Gov. Abbott, Texas would join four other states allowing non-prescription access Opponents predict the use of the anti-parasite medication without physician oversight will lead to preventable deaths.



Lawmakers in the Texas House Wednesday approved over-the-counter sale of ivermectin without a prescription across the Lone Star State. The anti-parasite drug became a source of controversy during the pandemic as advocates claimed it successfully treated the viral infection.

Texas ivermectin bill passes House

What we know:

Texas House Bill 25 would allow pharmacies to sell ivermectin without a prescription.

If the measure makes it to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for signature, Texas would become the fifth state to grant unfettered access to the drug.

Support from Texas Republicans

What they're saying:

Developed to treat parasites in both livestock and humans, Ivermectin has drawn intense scrutiny.

While much of the medical community continues to discourage "off-label" use of ivermectin, Texas Republicans have rallied behind those calling for universal access.

"If critics call Ivermectin a horse de-wormer, aren't they conveniently forgetting that it won the Nobel prize for treating humans, or are they just ‘neigh-sayers?’," quipped State Representative Shelley Luther, a Republican from Tom Bean.

"That's so baa-d of them to say so," responded St. Representative Joanne Shofner, the bill's sponsor, imitating the sound made by sheep.

Democrats oppose

The other side:

House Democrats in the minority waged an earnest opposition, suggesting universal access to ivermectin without a physician's supervision will ultimately do more harm than good.

"No medical association recommends selling ivermectin over the counter - zero, none, nada," said State Representative Rafael Anchia, a Dallas Democrat.

"As you put this on the shelves, as the misinformation continues to spread, more and more people will come and get Ivermectin because they think it's a miracle cure instead of actually going to the doctor to see what's wrong with them and get actual treatment. You will kill more people with this," warned State Representative Gene Wu, a Houston Democrat.

What's next:

The Ivermectin measure now heads to the Texas Senate where approval by the Republican majority has a high likelihood.