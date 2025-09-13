Sylvia Casares: The Enchilada Queen of Texas

The Brief Sylvia Casares, known as the "Enchilada Queen," transitioned from a career in food science to owning Sylvia's Enchiladas Kitchen, driven by her passion for cooking and a gut feeling that she could succeed in the restaurant industry. Her Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas has become a favorite among celebrities and locals, with her products sold in various stores and plans to expand into HEB, showcasing her commitment to culinary excellence and financial savvy. Sylvia's journey is marked by courage, optimism, and a focus on quality, inspiring others to make necessary changes and control their destiny, while generously sharing her knowledge and maintaining integrity with her finances and employees.



In the bustling culinary landscape of Houston, where flavors are as diverse as the people, Sylvia Casares stands out as a beacon of innovation and tradition. Known affectionately as the "Enchilada Queen," Sylvia is the proud owner of Sylvia's Enchiladas Kitchen, a beloved Tex-Mex haven that has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and celebrities alike.

‘I did it anyway’

The backstory:

Born and raised in Brownsville, South Texas, Sylvia's journey to culinary royalty was anything but conventional.

Her early career was rooted in the world of food science, where she worked as a research home economist at Uncle Ben's Rice. Her analytical mind and passion for food led her to become a food scientist, a role that honed her skills in product development and research.

However, at the age of 42, Sylvia felt a stirring in her soul—a gut feeling that she could make it in the restaurant industry despite her fears. "I did it anyway," she recalls, embodying the spirit of courage and determination.

Sylvia's transition from the manufacturing industry to the bustling world of restaurants was fueled by her boundless energy, optimism, and faith. She took everything she learned from research labs and vendor experiences and applied it to her new venture, despite knowing just enough about restaurant management.

Her love for cooking, which began at the tender age of 11, became the cornerstone of her success. Even in college, she found joy in cooking for her family, a testament to her deep-rooted passion for food.

Financial savvy was another pillar of Sylvia's journey. Always smart with money, she saved diligently, understanding the importance of financial integrity.

Her philosophy of not giving up, staying optimistic, and focusing on quality and pride has been instrumental in her success.

"I am a food person in the restaurant business, not the other way around," she asserts, highlighting her commitment to culinary excellence.

‘I needed to control my destiny’

Dig deeper:

Sylvia's Tex-Mex creations are a reflection of her upbringing on the border, where she learned the subtle differences between Texan and Mexican cooking styles.

Her restaurant has become a favorite among celebrities like Rachel Ray, Jaclyn Smith, and rapper 50 Cent, as well as politicians from both sides of the aisle. Her signature sauces are sold at Central Market, Bering's, and online, with plans to expand into HEB—a testament to her growing empire.

Sylvia's journey has been marked by learning from both successes and failures, always maintaining integrity with her money and employees. She is generous with her knowledge, always willing to help others.

Her perspective on financial independence is clear: "A paycheck is an optical illusion. I didn’t want to be in a position where I could lose my job or be laid off. I felt that I needed to control my destiny."

As she continues to reach for the stars, Sylvia hopes to inspire others to find the courage to make the changes they need to make. Her story is a powerful reminder that with faith, optimism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, anything is possible. Sylvia Casares is not just a restaurateur; she is a visionary, a trailblazer, and indeed, the Enchilada Queen.

More of ‘El Jangueo’ and Jonathan Mejia

What you can do:

You can listen to this story and all the other episodes of ‘El Jangueo’ (the Hangout) with Jonathan Mejia via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon Music, and iHeart.

You can also follow Jonathan Mejia and the Jangueo show on social media.