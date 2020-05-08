Texas hair, nail, cosmetology and tanning salons allowed to reopen today

The next step in opening Texas happens today. Cosmetology salons, hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, and barbershops are allowed to reopen their doors.

Governor Greg Abbott outlined guidelines for these businesses during a press conference on Tuesday when he announced the reopenings.

RELATED: Texas hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons can open Friday, May 8

There can only be one customer per stylist, unless they are waiting for service. If there are people waiting, they must be practicing six feet of social distancing.

Gov. Abbott says he strongly recommends both customers and stylists wear masks during appointments or sessions.

The governor emphasized that even though businesses are allowed to open, they are not being required to. Every owner is allowed to use their own judgment.

MORE: Businesses prepare to open Friday under new Texas guidelines

Advertisement

Initially, these businesses were slated to be part of Phase Two in mid-May.

Phase One took effect on May 1 and allowed retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, places of worship, state libraries and museums to reopen at 25% occupancy.

Gyms, exercise facilities, non-essential manufacturers, and office spaces will have to wait to reopen at 25% capacity on May 18.

Texas Reopens: What you need to know about Phase One on May 1