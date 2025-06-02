Texas Governor, Lt. Governor will be in Houston Tuesday to sign strongest bail reform package into law

The Brief New Bail Powers for Judges: A proposed constitutional change would let Texas judges deny bail for more violent crimes starting September 1. PR Bonds Restricted: Magistrates could no longer grant PR bonds for violent felonies or to defendants on parole. Media Impact: The Breaking Bond series highlighted cases like Dominique Menefee’s, helping drive the push for reform.



Come September 1, what judges and magistrates can do, will change drastically.

Texas bail reform package changes coming

What we know:

"Under current statute, the only offense a judge can deny bond flat out, is capital murder and that's only if the state is seeking the death penalty," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Voters can change that come Election Day in November. If approved, the state's constitution will change giving judges more discretion. They could deny bond for any violent charge for public safety concerns.

Also, magistrates can no longer grant personal recognizance bonds, or get out-of-jail free cards, to defendants charged with violent felonies.

"If you're on parole, and you're charged with a felony, you will no longer be able to get a PR bond," Kahan said.

The backstory:

In November 2023, we told you about Dominque Menefee. Even though he was on parole, he was given a PR bond for a felony drug charge. Six days after he walked out of jail, police say Menefee murdered 34-year-old Sherniqua Banks.

Several Breaking Bond reports were viewed and shared during committee hearings.

Another big change, no PR bonds for defendants charged with felon in possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and drug cases involving fentanyl.

"Little did we know when we first started doing this segment in November of 2020, we would play a pivotal role and Breaking Bond has become a catalyst for change," Kahan said.