Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday that he is now testing negative for COVID-19.

This is less than a week after confirming he had received a positive COVID-19 test in a video recorded at the Governor's Mansion on Tuesday.

"I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received," claimed Abbott in his Tweet.

A spokesperson for the governor, Mark Miner, said Abbott received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment after his initial positive test.

Abbott says he will continue to quarantine.

Earlier this week the Texas Supreme Court dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott’s request that it disallow mask mandates in Texas school districts. The latest in the battle between Governor Abbott and many of the school districts across Texas regarding masking in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.