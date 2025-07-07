Texas flooding: Houston-area residents among those dead

The Brief Three Houston-area residents have been confirmed dead at this time in the Kerr County flooding. One man was a Humble ISD teacher for 30 years, the school district confirmed.



The catastrophic flooding in Central Texas has left at least 82 people dead, including Houston-area residents.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing for those who have been reported missing in the severe flooding in Kerr County over the weekend.

There are many more Houston-area residents who are still reported missing and have not been found at this time.

Houston-area residents dead in Texas flooding

Chloe Childress, camp counselor

On Monday, the family of Chloe Childress, a Camp Mystic counselor, put out a statement confirming her death.

Chloe Childress (Courtesy of her family)

"Chloe Childress lived a beautiful life that saturated those around her with contagious joy, unending grace, and abiding faith. Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic.

Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the hill country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours. We desire to grieve privately during this time and thank so many caring people, in advance, for respecting this wish. Please know we are grateful for every kind thought, your quietly spoken prayers, and the countless hearts of sympathy that are carrying us through these days.

We thank you for kindly respecting our privacy as we celebrate Chloe’s life and mourn our incomparable loss."

The Kinkaid School also put out a statement speaking about the passing of Childress, a recent graduate.

Jonathan Eades, Head of The Kinkaid School, said this, in part:

"I am devastated to share with you the unthinkable update that Chloe Childress, Class of 2025, lost her life in the historic flood in Hunt, Texas, while serving as a counselor at Camp Mystic. We are lifting Matthew, Wendie, and Jack ’28 up in loving prayer, and we will now do what Kinkaid does best…we will put our collective loving arms around this sweet family and all who love Chloe."

Mary Kathryn Jacobe

(Photo courtesy of family)

A family member confirmed with FOX 26 the passing of 8-year-old Mary Kathryn Jacobe. She was said to be found dead on Sunday morning.

Mary Kathryn's older cousin shared on her personal social media: "God called Home our angel cousin, Mary Kate. Our hearts are shattered and our words fail us. I pray for this sweet family, and all of those affected by this tragedy."

Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson, a Humble ISD teacher, was among those killed in the flooding in Central Texas on Friday.

Humble ISD posted on Saturday night that Kingwood Park High School teacher Jeff Wilson was among those killed in Kerrville. The district says that Wilson worked in Humble ISD for 30 years at both Humble High School and Kingwood Park High School.

Wilson's wife Amber and son Shiloh are still considered missing at this time, according to family members.