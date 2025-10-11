Dry conditions bringing fire danger to Texas

Lower humidity is a treat for Houstonians, but with drought-like conditions, we must be on our guard when it comes to setting fires that can spread quickly,

Dry air and gusty winds are putting north Texas and other parts of the Lone Star State on high alert for wildfires.

Members of the Spring Fire Department are traveling to north Texas this weekend to swap places with firefighters who've been there for 2 weeks.

"We are sitting in for initial attack. The state places resources in different areas where they are needed the most to wait for fires to happen," said District Chief Larry Wilkerson.

High heat and low humidity means a fire can catch easily and spread quickly.

"I really discourage any open flames," said Wilkerson. "Be careful how you discard of your smoking materials and cooking materials."

This coming week, Harris County Commissioners Court will discuss implementing a burn ban.