East Texas: Victim's rescue from fiery crash caught on video

The Brief Deputies in Crockett, Texas, responded to a major vehicle wreck on SH 21 West on Wednesday. They found one victim trapped inside a burning vehicle and worked with bystanders and other agencies to rescue the person. Deputies used three fire extinguishers to help contain the fire and save the victim, prompting the sheriff's office to seek more extinguishers for their vehicles.



East Texas deputies and bystanders are being thanked for their heroism in a fire rescue that was caught on video.

Crockett, TX: Fiery car rescue caught on video

What we know:

Houston County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday on SH 21 West outside Crockett on Wednesday, where they found a major wreck with one occupant trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Deputies arrived on the scene and immediately began to provide aid, contain the fire, and try to free the pinned victim.

With the help of bystanders and other agencies, deputies were able to remove the victim from the burning vehicle and begin administering first aid to both victims of the crash. Deputies used three fire extinguishers during the rescue.

Officials said the victim would have been severely burned or worse if the deputies had not had the extinguishers.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time, and there is no information on the victims' conditions.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is now working to get the expended fire extinguishers recharged and to secure more for their remaining deputies, as they say the need for more than one per vehicle is now evident.