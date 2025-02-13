Texas felon accused of hiding weapons, ammunition in 12-year-old son's room

The Brief Miguel Angel Ferreyro Jr. was sentenced to 37 months after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition and firearms. In 2022, he was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana which, by federal law, prohibited him from having weapons or ammunition. Investigators found several weapons and ammunition in his 12-year-old son's room, including one firearm under his son's mattress.



A Texas felon was sentenced to prison after it was discovered he hid firearms under his 12-year-old's mattress and in his closet, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Miguel Angel Ferreyro Jr. was sentenced to 37 months by U.S. District Judge John A. Kazen, which would immediately be followed by three years of supervised release.

Guns hidden in 12-year-old son's room

During sentencing, it was mentioned in court Ferreyro would leave firearms in his child's bedroom and called him "crazy" and "insane", the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

On Feb. 14, 2024, law enforcement searched the felon's home and found a Model Halloween-15, multi-caliber pistol under the 12-year-old's mattress and other items in the boy's closet.

Among those items, they found three firearms, about 184 rounds of ammunition, three 30-round high capacity rifle magazines and one rifle scope, officials reported.

Court trial for Miguel Angel Ferreyro Jr.

The backstory:

Ferreyro pleaded guilty June 20, 2024, to possessing ammunition and firearm charges. In 2022, he was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana which made him unable to possess weapons or ammunition by law, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Investigators examined Ferreyro's cell phone and found out he instructed another of his minor children to hide two weapons and one was loaded.

What's next:

Ferreyro will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.