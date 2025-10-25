The Brief Only voters who registered by Oct. 6 can vote in the Nov. 4 election. You can check your registration status online.



This November, Texans will head to the polls to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.

What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot

In Texas, everyone will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments, but ballots may look different by county or precinct due to local elections.

Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Click here to find the sample ballot for your county.

Key election dates

Oct. 6, 2025: The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election.

Oct. 20, 2025: The first day of early voting in Texas.

Oct. 24, 2025: The last day to apply for a ballot by mail. The application must be received by this day, not just postmarked.

Oct. 31, 2025: Last day to vote early in person

Nov. 4, 2025: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, 2025: A ballot by mail must be received by your early voting clerk by 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If your carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by your early voting clerk by 5 p.m. Nov. 5.