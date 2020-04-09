Texas driver’s license or inspection expired? Here’s what you need to know

An out-of-date driver’s license or vehicle inspection is typically enough to get you pulled over and ticketed.

But with the stay-at-home orders currently in place across Texas due to the COVID-19 crisis, the state is making special accommodations.

Registrations & Inspections

If either of your vehicle registration or inspecting became expired during closures caused by COVID-19, don’t worry. The state of Texas has granted a waiver period. Once the state of emergency has passed, then the clock will start on a 60-day grace period to have your vehicle inspected and complete the registration process.

Driver’s License

A similar program is in place by the Department of Public Safety. If your driver's license expired on or after March 13 and you can’t renew because of COVID-19 closures, you are automatically granted a waiver for the expiration date for 60 days after DPS provides public notice that normal operations have resumed.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Title Transfers

If you bought a car and need to transfer the title, Gov. Greg Abbott has pressed pause on the timeline requirement to do so. That means no action is required right now. You'll have two months to transfer a title once normal tax office operations have resumed. There will be no penalties during the pause period.

Vehicle Maintenance

A quick reminder: If you're quarantining at home, start your car at least once a week, regardless if you’re driving it or not. That way, you keep the battery charged and the engine running right. Just make sure it gets up to full operating temperature before you shut it off.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases