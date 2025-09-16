Texas DPS trooper killed in fiery crash driving to help San Jacinto County units

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is dead after getting into a fiery crash while responding to a call late Monday night.

What we know:

According to reports, the trooper was on his way to help San Jacinto County law enforcement units and was driving along FM 945 off FM 2025.

The trooper crossed the East Fork of the San Jacinto River bridge and approached the next curve, reports said. However, his vehicle left the roadway, and he crashed into a pine tree, before the vehicle caught fire. g fire.

Just before 9 p.m. San Jacinto County dispatchers received a call about the crash. Firefighters arrived to the scene to see the vehicle was fully on fire.

DPS investigators spent hours investigating and learned the crash happened feet away from where another deadly crash happened.

What we don't know:

The name of the DPS trooper is not available.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle gave this statement:

"In these early morning hours, I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in San Jacinto County due to a traffic-related accident. As a retired Texas Ranger and former DPS Trooper, I honor this Trooper’s service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Texas DPS Troopers during this difficult time."

Montgomery Coutny Judge Mark Keough said:

Overnight a DPS Trooper in neighboring San Jacinto County was killed in the line of duty responding to a vehicle crash after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Please join me in prayer for this Trooper, their family and the entire DPS family as they grieve this tragic loss. DPS will release further information including the name of the Trooper later today. -