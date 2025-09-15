Elderly Houston man knocked off walker in robbery caught on camera

The Brief 74-year-old Juan Armendariz was robbed and knocked over while walking to a southeast Houston convenience store on Aug. 30. Surveillance video shows the suspect, believed to be 17–25 years old, struggling with Armendariz before taking cash. Police released the video and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a 74-year-old outside a convenience store on the city’s southeast side.

74-year-old man robbed

The backstory:

The incident happened Aug. 30 near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beekman Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching Juan Armendariz as he walked to the store with his walker.

Armendariz said the man asked him for money, then reached into his shirt pocket when he refused. A struggle followed.

"I’m weak standing on my feet, and he knocked me over," Armendariz said. "Me and my walker just fell onto the side."

"Earn your money"

What they're saying:

Armendariz, who is recovering from back surgery, said he was not seriously injured but feared he could have been. He said the suspect took a small amount of money.

"This is not a way to get money," Armendariz said. "You need to go work somewhere. Earn your money like the rest of us did growing up."

Search for the suspect

What you can do:

Police described the suspect as between 17 and 25 years old. Authorities released surveillance video in hopes of generating tips.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.