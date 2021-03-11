Texas DPS to increase road enforcement for Spring Break
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety says that it will be stepping up enforcement on Texas roads for Spring Break.
DPS Highway Patrol Troopers will be increasing enforcement March 13-21, including St. Patrick's Day, as part of Operation CARE.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
"Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law."
DPS says its troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, people not wearing their seat belts and other violations.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
During the 2020 Spring Break enforcement effort, more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations, were issued. Troopers also made 398 driving while intoxicated arrests, 315 fugitive arrests, and 175 felony arrests, says DPS.
Advertisement
In order to encourage everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, DPS offers the following tips:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling