Texas DPS to increase road enforcement for Spring Break

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that it will be stepping up enforcement on Texas roads for Spring Break.

DPS Highway Patrol Troopers will be increasing enforcement March 13-21, including St. Patrick's Day, as part of Operation CARE.

"Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law."

DPS says its troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, people not wearing their seat belts and other violations.

During the 2020 Spring Break enforcement effort, more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations, were issued. Troopers also made 398 driving while intoxicated arrests, 315 fugitive arrests, and 175 felony arrests, says DPS.

In order to encourage everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, DPS offers the following tips: