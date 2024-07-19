Texas DPS driver license offices closed Friday morning due to technical issue

Texas DPS said driver license offices across the state were closed Friday morning due to a technical issue.

The agency said their IT teams were working on a fix, but there was no estimate on when the driver license offices would reopen.

Customers with appointments should have been notified, Texas DPS said.

The agency said they would share updates on their social media and the Texas DPS website.

Global technology outage Friday

While Texas DPS did not indicate the nature of the technical issue, businesses, airlines and even hospitals around the world are reporting problems Friday due to a global technology outage.

RELATED: Major global outage hits airlines, banks, businesses – what to know

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

Microsoft 365 posted on social media platform X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.