Texas DPS chase with alleged intoxicated driver ends after 2 PIT maneuvers

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared video of a chase involving an intoxicated driver who almost caused multiple crashes.

Intoxicated driver leads Texas DPS on chase

According to Texas DPS, the incident began as a traffic stop, but the driver fled from law enforcement. The driver reportedly crossed into lanes of oncoming traffic and nearly caused head-on collisions.

The chase went through multiple counties, Texas DPS said. Troopers say they attempted a PIT maneuver in Newton County, but the intoxicated driver continued to flee.

Authorities report the chase came to an end in Orange County with another PIT maneuver that disabled the vehicle.