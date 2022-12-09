Texas Department of State Health announced a recall of oysters harvested in Galveston.

According to officials, all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay have been recalled after a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illnesses were reported from people in southeast Texas and Florida.

This recall reportedly includes shelled oysters and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7. You can view the full map of the area here.

The department asked that any consumer who bought oysters in those date ranges check to see if they were harvested in the TX 1 area. If they were purchased unpackaged, you can call the seller to find the source. Restaurants that bought oysters or sold them from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7, should contact their distributor for the source of the oysters.

Any oysters from TX 1 should be discarded, DSHS stated.

TX 1 area was closed on Dec. 8 by DSHS they said after receiving reports from health departments that people who consumed oysters from TX 1 got sick. Their symptoms were reported to include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, and headache.

DSHS suggested anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating oysters should contact their healthcare provider and tell them about their exposure to oysters. Officials say no hospitalizations have been reported at this time.

According to their report, DSHS epidemiologists are working with local health departments to investigate cases of illness, and DSHS will test water samples collected in the recall area to determine when it may safely reopen for oyster harvesting.

No other species of seafood is said to be affected.