Texas Department of Criminal Justice van crashed with 2 officers, inmate inside in Polk County

Officials confirm three people were inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) van that crashed in Polk County.

Details are limited at this time but according to reports a TDCJ van was involved in an accident on Sunday at 8:40 a.m. on Highway 59, just two miles south of Goodrich on the northbound side.

Officials say two correctional officers and one inmate were in the van and can not say what condition they are in at this time.

The two officers were taken to Kingwood Hospital and the inmate was taken to Memorial Hermann, reports say.

Their injuries are said to appear non-life threatening.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.