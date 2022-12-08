Texas Department of Criminal Justice releases final report regarding Gonzalo Lopez escape

article

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released their final report following the escape of an inmate from a prison bus earlier this year.

As FOX 26 has reported, Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from custody and the manhunt came to a dramatic end after a family of five was located in Leon County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say during a search in the Leon County area, where Lopez escaped custody, officers received a call from a concerned family member saying they had not heard from an elder relative.

That's when authorities went to the home and found one adult and four children murdered. It's believed Lopez was behind the deaths.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder before escaping when he was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

You can view the full report here or below:

Click here to view or scroll below the serious incident review.