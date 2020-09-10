Texas Dems call Abbott's proposals on defunding police a "fear campaign"

Texas Democrats are responding to the governor's announcements calling his proposals: a "fear campaign" and saying he should be focused on the COVID-19 pandemic instead.

The Texas Democratic Party says the governor's proposal to defund cities that defund police "essentially defunds police" in its own way.

The party says Texas has only gotten more dangerous since Abbott took office so it's crazy to think he knows the best ways to keep people safe. Instead, they believe the governor is using the anti-defund police agenda to drive Republicans to the polls.

Democrats say the coronavirus, the economy and healthcare are issues the public is most concerned about.

"So those are the issues that actually matter to people it's absolutely ridiculous to me that Governor Abbott would kind of push this as his main things as his main message point, it's really not going to work if Abbott wants to meddle in Austin city affairs he should run for mayor of Austin and we'll beat him there," Texas Democrats communications director Abhi Rahman said.

Texas Democrats point out more police officers have died from COVID-19 than from any other cause this year. They say if the governor was serious about helping officers and public safety, he would focus more on the pandemic.

