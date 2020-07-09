Texas county warns of arrest for not isolating after COVID-19 diagnosis

article

A Texas county is warning residents that they can be arrested if they test positive for COVID-19 and do not self-quarantine.

In a public notice, Brooks County Attorney David T. Garcia warned that anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus and has not been released by the Texas Department of State Health Services must isolate themselves from other people until they receive a release.

Garcia said failure to do so may result in a violation of Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a) which states that “A person commits an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger or serious bodily injury.”

The county attorney said the victim does not have to get COVID-19, but just be exposed to it without previous warning.

“Appearing in public after testing ‘Positive’ EXCEPT to get medical care pursuant to CDC guidelines, can lead to your arrest,” Garcia wrote.

Garcia says victims of this type of exposure can contact law enforcement or the Brooks County Attorney’s Office.

