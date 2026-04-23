Katy Freeway crash: At least 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash
KATY, Texas - At least one person has died following a crash involving two vehicles on Katy Freeway, officials said.
Katy Freeway crash: At least one killed in crash involving two vehicles
According to Houston police, the crash occurred on I-10 Katy Freeway near Park Ten around 6:15 p.m.
Photo of the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)
Officials said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
The left shoulder and left lane were closed due to the crash. However, they've since reopened.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify who was killed in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: Houston Police Department