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Katy Freeway crash: At least 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash

By
Updated  April 23, 2026 8:47pm CDT
Katy
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • At least one person has died following a crash involving two vehicles on Katy Freeway, officials said.
    • According to Houston police, the crash occurred on I-10 Katy Freeway near Park Ten around 6:15 p.m.
    • Officials said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

KATY, Texas - At least one person has died following a crash involving two vehicles on Katy Freeway, officials said. 

Katy Freeway crash: At least one killed in crash involving two vehicles 

According to Houston police, the crash occurred on I-10 Katy Freeway near Park Ten around 6:15 p.m.

Photo of the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Officials said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. 

The left shoulder and left lane were closed due to the crash. However, they've since reopened. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify who was killed in the crash. 

The crash is under investigation. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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