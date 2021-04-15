Texas could use psychedelic to treat PTSD in veterans

Psilocybin, the compound found in ‘magic mushrooms’ could soon be at the center of a state-run clinical study.

House Bill 1802, filed by state Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville), calls on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to conduct a clinical study on the compound’s impact on veterans with PTSD. The bill would also ask HHSC to look into prior studies on MDMA and ketamine and their ability to treat PTSD in veterans.

In a turn of events, typically drug-adverse Republican Rick Perry is advocating for the legislation, pointing out that the compound's sole use would be to help ailing veterans.

"The idea that you come to public service and that you have saved a life, what a powerful moment in time," Perry told lawmakers at the Texas State Capitol Wednesday.

Amber Capone believes psychedelics saved the life of her husband Marcus Capone, who medically retired after 13 years and multiple combat deployments as a Navy Seal. He has PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

"None of those years were more excruciating than those immediately following his service. I thought for sure I was going to lose him," she said.

Today, the Capones run VETS, or Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions. They help veterans get psychedelic treatment outside of the United States where it is legal, and advocate for legislation like HB 1802.

"Psychedelic therapy is the next major breakthrough in mental healthcare. With too many veteran suicides per day, no one needs, or deserves this intervention more than our nation's veterans and Texas will lead the way," said Marcus Capone.