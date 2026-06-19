Texas congressman introduces plan to create National Recreation Area along Gulf Coast

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The Brief A bill proposed by Rep. Randy Weber would establish a national recreation area along the Upper Gulf Coast of Texas. The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area would cover parts of Jefferson, Chambers, Galveston, Brazoria and Matagorda counties. The establishment of a national recreation area would put the land under the National Parks Service umbrella, while still allowing private ownership.



Texas congressman Randy Weber on Wednesday introduced a bill that would establish a National Recreation Area across five counties along the Gulf Coast.

The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation area would cover portions of Jefferson, Chambers, Galveston, Brazoria and Matagorda counties on the Upper Gulf Coast.

What they're saying:

"The Texas Gulf Coast is unlike anywhere else in America," Weber said. "Whether it's fishing in our bays, watching wildlife along the coast, or simply spending time outdoors with family, generations of Texans have made memories here. The Upper Texas Coast is one of God's greatest blessings to our state, and we have a responsibility to be good stewards of it. This legislation helps ensure future generations can experience and enjoy everything this special part of Texas has to offer while keeping decisions in the hands of local landowners who know this coast best."

While the establishment of the national recreation area would bring it under the National Parks Service umbrella, private landowners and other stakeholders would retain control of their property.

Weber said the bill would bring economic development to the region through tourism and outdoor recreation.

The bill is co-sponsored by three other Texas representatives: Reps. Wesley Hunt, Troy Nehls and Brian Babin.

"The great State of Texas is home to one of the country’s most important coastal landscapes," Nehls said. "I’m proud to cosponsor my friend, Congressman Weber's, legislation to strengthen and expand public access to the Upper Texas Coast for outdoor recreation and tourism on our waterfronts. I will always support enhancing our local economies and recreational resources in our communities."

The Lone Star Coastal Alliance called the bill a "milestone in a fifteen-year effort" and said the area would celebrate "the unique character, landscapes, heritage and outdoor opportunities of the Upper Texas coast."

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.