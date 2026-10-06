Texas comptroller selects 4 school districts for spending review

The Brief Texas Comptroller Don Huffines selected four school districts for a detailed review of how taxpayer funds are being spent. Austin, Barbers Hill, El Paso and Prosper school districts were selected after Gov. Greg Abbott requested reviews of up to four districts. The final report is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.



Four Texas school districts have been selected for a detailed review aimed at determining whether taxpayer funds are being spent responsibly, Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced Monday.

4 Texas school districts selected for review

What we know:

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts selected Austin, Barbers Hill, El Paso and Prosper school districts for the review.

According to the comptroller's office, the districts have the following enrollment for the 2025-26 school year:

Austin ISD — 69,074 students

Barbers Hill ISD — 8,088 students

El Paso ISD — 46,244 students

Prosper ISD — 33,583 students

According to the comptroller’s office, the review will "examine whether district spending complies with state law and is directed toward students, classrooms, and teachers — rather than toward administrative expansion or non‑instructional bureaucracy."

What they're saying:

Huffines said the review is intended to provide more information about how education funding is being used.

"This review is an important step to ensure transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public funds," Huffines said. "I’ve informed Gov. Greg Abbott about the school districts we are examining. Our office is committed to providing a clear assessment that helps Texans understand how their education dollars are being used."

What we don't know:

The comptroller's office did not say why these school districts were chosen or what criteria was used in making the selection.

Abbott requests spending review

Abbott requested in August that Huffines conduct formal reviews of local independent school district finances to determine whether taxpayer dollars are reaching teachers and students.

Abbott asked the comptroller to investigate up to four school districts of varying sizes and geographic locations to determine whether public funds are being used for their lawful, intended purposes.

In making the request, Abbott cited $104.9 billion in taxpayer funds spent on K-12 education.

"As Texas makes historic investments in public education, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that taxpayer dollars directly reach students, classrooms, and teachers, rather than central-office growth, administrative bloat, consultants, and the web of noninstructional bureaucracy," Abbott said.

What's next:

The final report is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. The governor's office says that timeline would give the 90th Texas Legislature time to consider any recommendations for reform.