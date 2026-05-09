CLEAR Alert: Missing man last seen in Spring

The Brief Jason Pham was last seen Saturday morning in a neighborhood along Champions Forest Drive. Pham was seen wearing a black top and black pants. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A CLEAR Alert has been issued to help find a man who went missing in the Spring area early Saturday morning.

Harris County CLEAR Alert: Jason Pham

What we know:

According to authorities, 23-year-old Jason Pham was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Royal Crest Court, close to Champions Forest Drive and Hidden Trail Lane.

Jason Pham (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Pham is said to be 5'2" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270

Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)