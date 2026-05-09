CLEAR Alert: Missing man last seen in Spring
SPRING, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued to help find a man who went missing in the Spring area early Saturday morning.
Harris County CLEAR Alert: Jason Pham
What we know:
According to authorities, 23-year-old Jason Pham was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Royal Crest Court, close to Champions Forest Drive and Hidden Trail Lane.
Jason Pham (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
Pham is said to be 5'2" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
What we don't know:
No other details are available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270
- Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Center for the Missing