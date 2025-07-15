Texas City teacher arrested, accused of planning to take minor to hotel

The Brief John Derrick Taylor, a math teacher and coach at Texas City High School, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Taylor is accused of planning to meet with a minor at a hotel for sex, according to the constable's office. He faces up to 10 years in prison.



A Texas City School District teacher was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after allegedly trying to take a minor to a hotel for sexual intercourse.

Texas City High School teacher arrested

The backstory:

On Tuesday, 55-year-old John Derrick Taylor was arrested for planning a sexual meeting with a female he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but who was an undercover detective, officials report.

Taylor is a math teacher, and boys and girls power-lifting coach at Texas City High School. He has also worked in other districts in the region as well as in Fort Stockton in West Texas.

Harris County officials say they arrested Taylor after he’d been working with students at the field house for the school.

Taylor is accused by authorities of planning to take a minor to a hotel for sex and engaging in explicit online conversations via a social-media application and sending explicit photos.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, the constable's office says.

What they're saying:

"It is especially unfortunate that a teacher would be involved in such alleged despicable acts," Constable Rosen said. "No matter who they are or where they roam, predators are subject to being pursued by our detectives."

What you can do:

Detectives ask anyone who has information about the defendant and his sexual interactions with minors to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929. The Office of Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen is a member of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.