Texas City property owner who accused city officials of land grab wins in court

"If we had not had the funds to fight and had the wisdom of God, we would have lost our property," said Prince Ella Green.



Green says she had the truth on her side and the judge agreed.



Last fall, we told you how she and other property owners in Texas City felt they were victims of a land grab.



"They are building these cases against the land owners and then giving them the inability to correct it and then taking their property away from them," said attorney Valerie Jewett.

"With me and the other people, they are trying to take our property away," said Jamie Jaramillo.



He lost his abatement hearing.



Jaramillo has filed a federal injunction to stop the city from demolishing his property.



Debbie Robert’s says she was ordered to pay $600,000 to stop the city from taking a wrecking ball to her property.



She’s also considering filing an injunction.



"They labeled my building substandard," said Thomas Rhone.



He also lost his abatement hearing.



Rhone has filed suit in both state and federal court.



"Texas City should be ashamed how it’s treated its landowners," Green said.

In her abatement hearing, Green told the judge city inspectors falsified evidence. The judge agreed.



"I thank God that the judge ruled in our favor after he heard three hours of testimony," she said.



In a recent city council meeting, Green told the mayor about the city’s alleged wrongdoing.



"We are looking into all of that," said Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson.