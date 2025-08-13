Texas City police investigating fraud complaints regarding recall petition against mayor

The Brief Some Texas City residents sought to recall Mayor Dedrick Johnson for alleged corruption and transparency violations. Police say they've confirmed a deceased person's information was used in the recall petition. Anyone with more information can call the Texas City PD (409-643-5838).



Texas City detectives are looking into fraud reports regarding the recall petition against the city's mayor.

Texas City mayor recall: Petition fraud claims

What we know:

Police say they've received multiple citizen complaints about possible fraud related to the recall petition against Mayor Dedrick Johnson.

They say that a deceased person's name, address, and signature were used on the petition.

As of Wednesday, police say there are no charges or arrests in connection with this situation. However, authorities are working with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges are possible.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What they're saying:

Texas City Police added the following to their statement:

"Given the seriousness of these allegations, we are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold all applicable laws."

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information can call the Texas City PD Criminal Investigations Division by calling 409-643-5838.

Anyone who believes they were a fraud victim in this situation can go to the Texas City website to check your information.

Recall petition against mayor

The backstory:

The petition was filed to recall Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson.

An affidavit filed by resident Joshua McMeekin alleges Mayor Johnson violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act. The document also criticizes the mayor’s handling of public records, police staffing, and what it describes as political interference in economic development.

The mayor said in an interview that residents had the right to organize, but felt the call for the recall was baseless.