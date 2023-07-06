Texas City: Boil Water Notice issued for residents

article

Texas City officials are urging its residents to boil their water before drinking it. That's after testing samples did not pass.

Officials said the notice is expected to last for 24 hours.

According to a release, "E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on July 6, 2023. These bacteria can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems."

Officials are urging residents not to drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in the waste can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

If you experience any of the symptoms above, you're urged to seek medical advice.

Officials added the city is sampling for bacteria, and they anticipate resolving the problem within 24 hours.