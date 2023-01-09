This year's college championship game offered the Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs an opportunity to complete their improbable journey through an incredible season.

MORE: How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more

For new TCU fans looking to cheer the first Texas team to appear in the college football playoffs, the school is steeped in traditions that can bring the experience alive.

WATCH: Mattress Mack announces Gallery Furniture promotion for TCU vs Georgia with hype video

First, the mascot: The Horned Frog first appeared in school publications in the 1800's. Despite conflicting reasons 'why', it has a fierce reputation.

"They shoot blood from their eyes, as a defense mechanism, which is pretty cool," says Erich Hoff, of the TCU Alumni Board.

MORE: TCU fans cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game

There's, also, the TCU salute: The fore and middle fingers crooked like ears, with the remaining fingers tucked-in. It's supposed to resemble the frog's spikey "horns."

SUGGESTED: 17 Houston-area players suiting up for CFB Playoffs National Championship game

Then, there's the school cheer, affectionately known as Riff Ram. It's started in the Roaring 20's and doesn't make much sense, but is taught to every student who comes to campus.

"Riff, Ram, Bah, Zoo

Lickety, Lickety, Zoo Zoo

Who, Wah, Wah, Who

Give ‘em Hell, TCU!"

Win, or lose, they are part of the traditions that make TCU what it is. Fans and supporters hope the nation has a lot more opportunities to learn about them.