The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9.

The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs.

RELATED: How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more

Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from the Houston area that will suit up for Monday night's game.

To no surprise, TCU is loaded with players from the Houston area. The Horned Frogs have 13 players from the Houston area on their roster.

TCU fans cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game

Kee'Yon Stewart

Kee'Yon Stewart is a Junior Cornerback from Houston, Texas.

Stewart played his high school football at North Shore High School in Houston where he was a three-star prospect and ranked the #12 CB prospect in Texas and #100 in the nation. He helped lead North Shore to the Texas Class 6A Division I state championship as a senior.

Taye Barber

Taye Barber is a Senior Wide Receiver from Cypress, Texas.

Barber played his high school football at Cypress Springs High School in Cypress where he was a three-star prospect and ranked the #8 Athlete prospect in Texas and #42 in the nation. He played both quarterback and running back in high school.

Barber threw for 3,832 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 832 yards rushing and 10 scores on the ground his sophomore year before transitioning to a full-time running back as a senior.

Terrence Cooks, Jr.

Terrence Cooks, Jr. is a Redshirt Freshman Linebacker from Pearland, Texas.

Cooks played his high school football at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland where he was a member of Shadow Creek’s undefeated 2019 5A Division 1 State Championship team.

He played at Fulshear High School as a sophomore in 2018 and at Houston Christian as a freshman in 2017.

His father, Terrence Cooks Sr., played linebacker at Nicholls State and in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

Luke Pardee

Luke Pardee is a Sophomore Quarterback from Houston, Texas.

Pardee played his high school football at Klein Cain High School in Houston. He led the school to its first-ever playoff appearance.

Dee Winters

Dee Winters is a Senior Linebacker from Brenham, Texas.

Winters played his high school football at Burton High School in Brenham where he was a four-year varsity letterman and helped lead Burton to an 11-3 record his senior year. He saw action on both sides of the ball but was utilized primarily as a wide receiver in high school.

Shadrach Banks

Shadrach Banks is a Sophomore Linebacker from Houston, Texas.

Banks played his high school football at North Shore High School in Houston where he was a four-star prospect and ranked by ESPN.com as the #73 player in the nation. He won the Texas Class 6A Division I state championship at North Shore as a junior and sophomore.

Christopher Chosen

Christopher Chosen is a Sophomore Wide Receiver from Houston, Texas.

Chosen played his high school football at George Ranch High School in Houston.

Noah Daniels

Noah Daniels is a Senior Cornerback from League City, Texas.

Daniels played his high school football at Clear Creek High School in League City where he was a three-star prospect and ranked the #72 cornerback in the nation and #101 player in the state of Texas.

Daveion Crawford

Daveion Crawford is a Junior Safety from La Porte, Texas.

Crawford played his high school football at La Porte High School in La Porte.

Blake Jones

Blake Jones is a Freshman Defensive Lineman from Brenham, Texas.

Jones played his high school football at Brenham High School in Brenham.

Andrew Coker

Andrew Coker is a Junior Offensive Lineman from Katy, Texas.

Coker played his high school football at James E. Taylor High School in Katy where he was a three-star prospect and ranked as the #41 Offensive Lineman in the nation and #69 overall player in the state of Texas.

Caleb Fox

Caleb Fox is a Junior Defensive Lineman from The Woodlands, Texas.

Coker played his high school football at The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands where he received first-team all-district honors as a Junior.

Paul Oyewale

Paul Oyewale is a Freshman Defensive Lineman from Houston, Texas.

Oyewale played his high school football at Langham Creek High School in Houston where he was a three-star prospect and ranked as the #74 Defensive Lineman in the nation and #75 overall player in the state of Texas.

ALSO: Mattress Mack announces Gallery Furniture promotion for TCU vs Georgia with hype video

The Bulldogs have four players representing them that are from the Houston area. They are listed below.

Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell is a Sophomore Wide Receiver from Missouri City, Texas.

Mitchell, Adonai

Mitchell played his high school football at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City before finishing his career at Cane Ridge High School in Tennessee.

Julian Humphrey

Julian Humphrey is a Freshman Defensive Back from Webster, Texas.

Humphrey, Julian

Humphrey played his high school football at Clear Lake High School in Houston where he was a four-star prospect ranked by ESPN.com as the #19 CB prospect, #32 prospect in Texas, and #176 prospect nationally. He was also selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl

Chad Lindberg

Chad Lindberg is a Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman from League City, Texas.

Lindberg, Chad

Lindberg played his high school football at Clear Creek High School in League City where he was a four-star prospect ranked by ESPN.com as the #19 OT prospect, #24 prospect in Texas, and #57 prospect nationally. He was also selected to play in the 2020 Under Armor All-American game.

Dillon Bell

Dillon Bell is a Freshman Wide Receiver from Houston, Texas.

Bell, Dillon

Bell played his high school football at The Kincaid School in Houston where he was a three-star prospect ranked by ESPN.com as the #46 WR prospect, and #84 prospect in Texas. He helped lead the Kinkaid School to a 9-2 record and an SPC 4A Championship in the 2021 senior season.