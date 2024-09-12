Texas Children's Hospital CEO Mark A. Wallace to step down after 35 years

The Brief Mark A. Wallace will retire on October 4, 2024, after 35 years as CEO of Texas Children's Hospital.Wallace oversaw major growth, including new hospitals and a 365,000-square-foot facility in North Austin. The hospital faces a lawsuit from Mojgan Pedram and allegations of illegal transgender healthcare practices. Debra Sukin, Ph.D., will succeed Wallace as President & CEO on October 5, 2024.



Mark A. Wallace, the CEO of Texas Children's Hospital, will retire on October 4, coinciding with his 35th anniversary at the organization.

Wallace, who has led the hospital since 1989, has been instrumental in its significant expansion, including the development of over 10 million square feet of space and the establishment of two community hospitals. Wallace's tenure has also seen the integration of women’s health care through the opening of the Pavilion for Women in 2012 and the recent inauguration of a 365,000-square-foot pediatric and women’s hospital in North Austin in February 2024.

"I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on when my last day would be since announcing the search for a new President last year," said Mark A. Wallace , CEO of Texas Children’s. "I knew back then that my final chapter was beginning, and I’m so happy with how everything has fallen into place. Now, as I embark on this new season— one filled with more time with my wife and my family, friends, and perhaps even a few new adventures — I leave with a full heart and deep appreciation for my incredible team. I know that Texas Children’s will only get better and better in the years to come, and I will always be cheering this phenomenal organization on from wherever life takes me."

The hospital faces legal challenges amid Wallace's departure. Mojgan Pedram has sued Texas Children's, alleging her job offer was rescinded after she relocated to Houston, incurring over $20,000 in expenses. Additionally, former nurse Vanessa Sivadge has supported allegations of illegal practices involving transgender healthcare made by Dr. Ethan Heim, who faces federal charges for leaking Texas Children patients' data.

His retirement follows the appointment of Debra Sukin, Ph.D., as President of Texas Children’s, who will take over as President & CEO on October 5.

Sukin, who has worked with Wallace over the past year.