Love blooms at Texas Children’s Hospital between leading physicians

Two doctors who work at Texas Children's Hospital are sharing their special love story this Valentine's Day. They met there 40 years ago and are celebrating their 38 years of marriage.

We’re referring to the power couple, Dr. Jeff Dreyer, who is the Medical Director of the Heart Transplant program, and Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer, the Clinical Director of the Long-Term Survivor Clinic at Texas Children's Cancer Center.

Patients and colleagues rarely see them together, as they work in different parts of the hospital, while often doing their crucial roles of saving lives.

In fact, Dr. ZoAnn jokes that she’s not sure what floor her husband’s office is on. They like the reaction when others find out they're married!

"Our personalities are quite different! You know me - I'm out there, he's quiet and serious. Typically, people will question - you guys are married," laughs Dr. ZoAnn.

Four decades ago, when they were both trainees at TCH, their potential love story was questionable, after the first time they met up at a party in 1984.

"I asked her to dance, so she was dancing with me a little bit, but then she almost immediately passes me off to another resident in her program, because she is there with this medical student," Dr. Jeff says, laughing.

Luckily, a second chance springs to life though a few months later and the rest, as they say, is history. Within two years, they got married. While busy schedules can be a contention in many marriages, that’s not an issue here.

"The thing that really works well for us is we know what our worlds are. There's no expectation that I would be home at seven or he's going to be home at 7 p.m., and nobody gets mad when the other one gets home at 9 p.m., that's just the way it goes, because the patients come first. Seriously, I mean, after our son," says Dr. ZoAnn.

That was definitely a milestone in their marriage, the moment they signed the adoption papers for their beloved son, Taylor.

"So, we were one of the early open adoptions here in Houston, and he was born in St. Luke's," explains Dr. ZoAnn.

Now their son is a dad himself, allowing them to experience being grandparents with a darling granddaughter.

"She's probably the biggest one of the biggest blessings in our life. She's just delightful," says a beaming Dr. ZoAnn.

They both share a passion for their family and their patients. While Dr. Jeff is at the top of his own career, he stands in awe of his wife.

"I can't imagine that there is a physician in this hospital that cares more about their patients than she does, and she goes to great lengths. I admire very much and am even a little bit envious of just how loved she is by her patients and their families," states Dr. Jeff.

My own family (FOX 26's Melissa Wilson) has experienced that! She treated my son Caleb for leukemia and was supportive of our entire family, even at summer camp!

From time-to-time, the Dryers even team-up to treat patients.

"He's so helpful to me in taking care of my patients. I probably have more of my patients to get heart issues than he has his to get cancer, but we still share those, and we've shared them for years," says Dr. ZoAnn.

It's a true love story, unfolding at Texas Children's Hospital. They got engaged on Valentine's Day, so it's a special day for them.

