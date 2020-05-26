Texas Chick-fil-A hosts high school graduation ceremony for employees

article

Congrats, grads!

A Texas Chick-fil-A recently celebrated the high school graduation of five employees with a socially distanced commencement ceremony in the restaurant's parking lot.

Though the coronavirus health crisis has upended many events this spring, management at the chicken-centric chain's Babcock Road location in San Antonio made lemons out of lemonade and surprised its 2020 grads with a small, outdoor ceremony on Friday. In the fight against the novel coronavirus, attendees wore masks and gloves throughout the commencement.

"While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made," a team member explained at the start of the convocation. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated."

After a few heartfelt speeches from teachers and Chick-fil-A staffers, each senior student walked down a red carpet, received a stole and gift basket, and posed for a photo with the chain’s cow mascot, who dressed for the occasion in robes and a mortarboard. Video footage of the heartfelt tribute has since gone viral with over 1,500 views on Facebook.

“We are so proud of everything they have accomplished! Congratulations to our Class of 2020!!!” Chick-fil-A said.

