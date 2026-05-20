$14.7M in meth hidden in lettuce shipment seized at Texas border

The Brief CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted over 1,645 pounds of meth worth an estimated $14.7 million. The illicit narcotics were discovered packed inside 307 separate packages concealed within a commercial truck shipment of lettuce from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations has launched a criminal probe and authorities have not yet announced any arrests.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, in South Texas, seized more than $14 million worth of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a commercial tractor trailer carrying lettuce from Mexico.

CBP officers intercept major meth shipment

What we know:

Border Patrol officials say the seizure occurred on May 16, 2026, when officers encountered a truck arriving from Reynosa, Mexico. The tractor trailer was referred for a secondary inspection when officers used nonintrusive imaging technology to examine the vehicle.

Packages containing 1,644.64 pounds (746 kg) of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The narcotics had a combined weight of about 1,645 pounds (746 kilograms) and an estimated street value of $14.7 million, CBP said.

Officers seized both the drugs and the vehicle.

Border patrol uncovers hidden narcotics

Eagle Pass Border Patrol look over the Rio Grande scanning the area illegal traffic, February 06, 2003. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Authorities said the scan revealed irregularities inside the trailer. During a physical inspection, officers discovered 307 packages of alleged meth concealed within the shipment.

"This massive load of hard narcotics will not make it to American streets, thanks to our CBP officers’ commitment to border security," Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

Homeland Security launches criminal investigation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seal stands at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

The Pharr International Bridge is one of the busiest commercial crossings along the Texas-Mexico border and serves as a major entry point for produce and other goods entering the United States.

Homeland Security Investigations has opened a criminal investigation.