Texas barbershops, salons open for first time in weeks

For the first time in several weeks, barbershops and salons opened Friday across Texas.

“Happy to be back open,” said Sharon McDaniel, manager at Tune Up the Manly Salon. “Happy to be back in the land of the living again.”

Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new order, nail salons, barbershops, and tanning salons were allowed to re-open on Friday, May 8.

For roughly two months, these establishments were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re sweeping up so much hair from these people that haven’t had haircuts in 2 months,” said McDaniel. “It’s kind of like shearing sheep.”

State officials are recommending salon workers to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing between customers. In addition, walk-in clients aren’t recommended. Businesses are allowed to refuse services if they believe a customer has COVID-19.

“We’re keeping minimal amounts of people in the store at a time,” said McDaniel. “Taking appointments as well.”

“I’m here to get my haircut for the first time in over a month and a half,” said Richard Nava, a customer at Tune Up. “I wanted to get the mullet gone.”

On Saturday, all of the barbershops and salons we visited in Belllaire were busy with customers and booked through the weekend.

“We’re happy that we’ll get money to spend,” said Jimmy Tan, owner of Candy’s Nails.

At Candy’s Nails, workers were seen wearing face shields and masks. We asked Tan if he’s worried about getting COVID-19.

“I’m not worried about that,” said Tan. “What can you do? If you’re healthy, you’re healthy.”

Restaurants, movie theaters, and malls started re-opening May 1 in Texas to 25 percent capacity. On May 18th, Governor Abbott plans to re-open gyms and exercise facilities.

“It is what it is,” said McDaniel. “You can only practice safe sanitation as much as you possibly can.”