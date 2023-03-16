Texas Amber Alert: Police searching for missing 2-year-old last seen in Royse City, TX

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old last seen in Royse City, Texas.

Authorities said they are looking for a 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong who was last seen on the 300 block of Mohan Drive on Wednesday night.

Jordan is described as a Black male, 2'9" tall, 38 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are also looking for 37-year-old Daddy Sangbong in connection with Jordan's disappearance.

Daddy is described as a Black male, 5'10" tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information on where Jordan is, contact the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.