A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old last seen in Houston.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Joshua Saldana-Hernandez.

Officials said Hernandez was last seen Wednesday evening with his mother, Jennifer Hernandez, as she walked away from the 3600 block of Wood Chase in Houston.

Jennifer is described as a Hispanic or Latino female, 4'11" tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Joshua was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans, and Jennifer was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.

Houston police believe Joshua is in danger.

Anyone with information concerning Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.