Same suspect linked to 3 off-campus sexual assaults: Texas A&M University PD

Texas A&M University police say they were recently notified of three reported sexual assaults off campus, and the same suspect is linked to all of them.

Police say two of the reports are from January and one is from a year ago, but they received information about them last week.

Two of the victims reported they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at an off-campus apartment after meeting the unidentified suspect at a Northgate bar earlier that day. The two went to the suspect's apartment, where the sexual assaults occurred, one of them saying "she was choked during the incident."

One victim also reported that she was sexually assaulted a year before on Jan. 18, 2022, at her off-campus home. The victim reported she met the suspect that day at a friend's house. When the victim left her friend’s house, the suspect asked for a ride because the suspect had ridden with a friend. The victim agreed, and they went to the victim’s house where the sexual assault occurred.

Police say they know the suspect, but have not released his name, as of this writing. He has only been described as a Black man, about 20 years old, 6'5"tall, weighing about 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also urging anyone with information on this or other incidents to contact the Texas A&M University PD at 979-845-2345.