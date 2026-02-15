Granville Drive shooting: Suspect shoots into ex-girlfriend's home, teen injured

The Brief An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso on Granville Drive. The shooting suspect is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of a female who lives at the home. The identity of the suspected shooter had not been released.



Houston police are searching for a male suspect accused of shooting into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived and injuring one person.

Ex-boyfriend shoots into home in north Houston

What we know:

According to Lieutenant Ali, officers received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting on Granville Drive in Houston's northside.

Officers who arrived at the home found an 18-year-old male had a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting suspect is believed to have been an ex-boyfriend to a female who lived at the home. He allegedly came to the home and began firing shots into the residence.

There were several people inside at the time and when the shooting started they dropped to the floor, except for the 18-year-old who stood up and was shot, officials report.

Houston police haven't located the suspect and are gathering information about him.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the ex-girlfriend was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The relationship between the victim and the other occupants inside the home is unknown.