The Brief Fernando Gallardo, co-owner of Daze Elevated dispensary in northwest Houston, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery just before Valentine’s Day; 21-year-old Adan Garcia is charged with capital murder and has a court appearance scheduled 2/17. His brother, Manuel Gallardo, says the business was built from the ground up and served as a community gathering place, describing Fernando as "larger than life" and devoted to his family. The family is now focused on supporting Fernando’s children, with a benefit scheduled for February 21 to help provide for them as they cope with the loss.



The family of Fernando Gallardo is speaking out after the fatal shooting at Daze Elevated, the Houston dispensary he co-owned with his brother, Manuel Gallardo.

Manuel says the business was more than just a storefront — it was a dream built from the ground up.

A vision turned reality

The backstory:

Originally from South Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, the Gallardo brothers moved to the Houston area not long ago. Back in 2024, they got the keys to their location and began bootstrapping what would become Daze Elevated.

Fernando had the vision, according to his brother.

"He had the idea. He had the background — the distribution," Manuel said. "In this industry, it’s about who you know, not just what you know."

They were clear from the beginning: Daze Elevated was not a smoke shop — it was a dispensary. And more than that, Manuel says, it was meant to be a community space.

"So anybody who came in here — whether they were having a bad day, the mailman stopping in for water, a neighbor just looking for something — we supported the community. That was our focal point. Daze Elevated wasn’t just a dispensary. It was a place to come in and sit down."

Manuel joined the project not just as a business partner, but as a brother seeking purpose with a background in consulting — a catalyst forward after a tragic loss of his son. He says they often gave more to the community than they received, showing up for benefits and supporting others whenever they could.

The family also endured another devastating loss in the fall of 2025 when their mother passed away, around the same time the dispensary was broken into.

"Larger than life"

Manuel describes his brother as unforgettable.

"If you met him, you wouldn’t forget him," he said. "He was larger than life."

He admits Fernando could seem rough around the edges at first.

"If you didn’t know him, you’d think he was on the rougher edge. But once you got to know him, he was loyal. He was your friend."

"He had errors in his life — yes. He wasn’t trying to seek perfection. He was trying to seek progress."

Fernando was a father, a brother and an uncle.

"There’s a daughter without a dad. Two sons without a father. A brother without a brother. A sister without a brother. Nephews without an uncle. It impacts multiple people. It’s a tragedy."

The night of the shooting

What we know:

Investigators say 21-year-old Adan Garcia is charged with capital murder. Authorities allege Garcia, a dishwasher with Cy-Fair ISD, attempted to rob Fernando at Daze Elevated on Houston’s northwest side the night before Valentine’s Day.

According to Manuel, the shooting happened around midnight.

"It was somebody who decided to inflict pain at 12 o’clock at night. Coming in with the intention of extreme chaos and damage."

Manuel says he later saw the surveillance video.

"Without giving him an opportunity to turn the corner at the cash register or pull out product — it was immediately shooting," he said. "I saw the video. I saw the individual. I called 911. I automatically knew what happened."

"For this to happen is a tragedy. It’s a violent act because that was somebody taking — and we were just trying to give."

Garcia’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

What we don't know:

His bond has been referred to the judge who will preside over the case.

What comes next

What's next:

As for the future of Daze Elevated, Manuel says he doesn’t yet have answers.

"For the business — to be honest with you — I’d love for it to continue. My heart is there. My heart is broken. I can’t answer that question. We spent a lot of time creating this brand, only for someone to take it away."

Right now, the family says their priority is Fernando’s children.

A benefit to support them is scheduled for Feb. 21 at The Zone, located at Bingle and Hammerly from noon to 6 p.m.

Manuel says despite the heartbreak, his brother’s legacy is clear: a man who wasn’t seeking perfection — but progress — and who built a place meant to give back.